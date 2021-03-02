Credit Suisse Group Boosts Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $99.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley cut shares of Quanta Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quanta Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.75.

PWR stock opened at $85.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.52. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,541,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 116,643 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 854,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,186,000 after purchasing an additional 47,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Quanta Services by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

