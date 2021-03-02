Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a growth of 10,185.7% from the January 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NNUP opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. Nocopi Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17.
Nocopi Technologies Company Profile
