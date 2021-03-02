Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a growth of 10,185.7% from the January 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNUP opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. Nocopi Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17.

Nocopi Technologies Company Profile

Nocopi Technologies, Inc develops and markets specialty reactive inks for applications in the large educational and toy products; and technologies for document and product authentication. The company offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travellers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labelling and packaging services.

