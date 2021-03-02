RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 6,500.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 224.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter.
NYSE RMI opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.11. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $23.14.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.