FY2021 EPS Estimates for High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Lowered by Cormark

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of High Liner Foods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.61.

HLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$11.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on High Liner Foods from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE:HLF opened at C$13.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$453.53 million and a PE ratio of 25.30. High Liner Foods has a twelve month low of C$5.19 and a twelve month high of C$13.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.73%.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

