FY2021 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Increased by Desjardins

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.65.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.93 to C$102.97 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$116.36.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$109.74 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$72.00 and a 1-year high of C$113.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$107.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$101.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$156.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.58 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 55.22%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.06, for a total transaction of C$569,775.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$628,766.32.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.