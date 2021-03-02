FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tutor Perini Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tutor Perini in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.45.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE TPC opened at $15.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.54 and a beta of 1.58. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $18.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,345,000 after acquiring an additional 591,607 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,648,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 540,434 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth about $6,101,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 812,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 384,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 259,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $3,403,873.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 367,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,823,817.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 317,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

