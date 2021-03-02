Analyzing iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT) & Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT) and Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iEntertainment Network and Citrix Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Citrix Systems $3.01 billion 5.66 $681.81 million $4.13 33.57

Citrix Systems has higher revenue and earnings than iEntertainment Network.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for iEntertainment Network and Citrix Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iEntertainment Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Citrix Systems 1 5 6 1 2.54

Citrix Systems has a consensus target price of $159.54, suggesting a potential upside of 15.07%. Given Citrix Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Citrix Systems is more favorable than iEntertainment Network.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.0% of Citrix Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of iEntertainment Network shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Citrix Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares iEntertainment Network and Citrix Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A Citrix Systems 18.52% 391.74% 13.02%

Volatility & Risk

iEntertainment Network has a beta of 4.11, meaning that its share price is 311% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citrix Systems has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citrix Systems beats iEntertainment Network on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iEntertainment Network

iEntertainment Network, Inc. develops and operates retail and online military simulation games. The company offers multiplayer and single-player games. The company was formerly known as Interactive Magic, Inc. and changed its name to iEntertainment Network, Inc. in 1998. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps. It also provides networking products comprising Citrix ADC, an application delivery controller and load balancing solution for web, traditional and cloud-native applications; and Citrix SD-WAN, a WAN Edge solution that delivers flexible, automated, secure connectivity and performance for the workspace. In addition, the company offers customer services, hardware maintenance, consulting, and product training and certification services. The company serves healthcare, financial services, technology, manufacturing, consumer, and government agencies. It markets and licenses its products through resellers, distributors, systems integrators, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Citrix Systems, Inc. in March 2009. Citrix Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

