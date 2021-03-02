Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) & Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Financial Review

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) and Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment has a beta of 3.15, suggesting that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Studio City International has a beta of -0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500.

90.7% of Caesars Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Caesars Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Caesars Entertainment and Studio City International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caesars Entertainment -47.29% -56.40% -7.39% Studio City International N/A -21.78% -9.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Caesars Entertainment and Studio City International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caesars Entertainment 0 4 11 0 2.73 Studio City International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $77.16, suggesting a potential downside of 17.97%. Given Caesars Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Caesars Entertainment is more favorable than Studio City International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Caesars Entertainment and Studio City International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caesars Entertainment $2.53 billion 7.75 $81.00 million $1.47 63.99 Studio City International $626.73 million 1.91 $43.63 million $0.75 20.33

Caesars Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Studio City International. Studio City International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caesars Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Caesars Entertainment beats Studio City International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena. The company was formerly known as Cyber One Agents Limited and changed its name to Studio City International Holdings Limited in January 2012. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Studio City International Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Melco International Development Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.