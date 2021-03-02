Winmill & Co. Incorporated (OTCMKTS:WNMLA) and Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) and Winmill & Co. Incorporated (OTCMKTS:WNMLA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Winmill & Co. Incorporated has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Barings BDC and Winmill & Co. Incorporated, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings BDC 0 0 6 0 3.00 Winmill & Co. Incorporated 0 0 0 0 N/A

Barings BDC currently has a consensus price target of $9.25, indicating a potential downside of 7.04%. Given Barings BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Barings BDC is more favorable than Winmill & Co. Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.4% of Barings BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Barings BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of Winmill & Co. Incorporated shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Barings BDC and Winmill & Co. Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings BDC $75.65 million 6.31 $58.19 million $0.61 16.31 Winmill & Co. Incorporated N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Barings BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Winmill & Co. Incorporated.

Profitability

This table compares Barings BDC and Winmill & Co. Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings BDC -5.76% 5.71% 2.50% Winmill & Co. Incorporated N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Barings BDC beats Winmill & Co. Incorporated on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries. It specializes in mezzanine, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. Barings BDC's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Barings LLC, a leading global asset manager based in Charlotte, NC with over $335 billion of AUM firm-wide. For more information, visit www.baringsbdc.com.

Winmill & Co. Incorporated Company Profile

Winmill & Co. Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management and distribution of mutual funds. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.