HC Wainwright Increases Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Price Target to $26.00

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.20.

Get Codexis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $23.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.09 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,068.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $62,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 199.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.