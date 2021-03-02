Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brixmor Property Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BRX. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

BRX stock opened at $19.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

