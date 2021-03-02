EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to report sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $976.26 million. EQT reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America started coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in EQT by 16.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 21,247 shares during the period. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in EQT in the third quarter worth $1,810,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in EQT by 1,276.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in EQT by 1.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in EQT in the third quarter worth $669,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29. EQT has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

