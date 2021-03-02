Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Raised to $300.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $296.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TDOC. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens lowered Teladoc Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Teladoc Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $241.91.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $223.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.22 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.52. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $37,129,266.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 440,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,215,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $505,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $329,070.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,439 shares of company stock worth $60,410,155 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,240,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

