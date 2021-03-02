Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $326.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $280.00 to $326.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on W. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $280.31.

NYSE W opened at $335.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.09, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.48 and a 200-day moving average of $276.83. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.80) EPS. Research analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 35,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total value of $12,565,175.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,430,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $58,268.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at $640,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,494 shares of company stock worth $32,341,012. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Wayfair by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Wayfair by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Wayfair by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

