Scotiabank Increases Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target to $59.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on STN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.54.

NYSE STN opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.96. Stantec has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $40.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1319 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

