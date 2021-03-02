Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a growth of 4,029.2% from the January 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ FAMI opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. Farmmi has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmmi stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) by 415.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,159 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Farmmi worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

