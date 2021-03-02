OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. (OTCMKTS:OWCP) Short Interest Update

OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. (OTCMKTS:OWCP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 4,875.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,456,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OWCP opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. OWC Pharmaceutical Research has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

OWC Pharmaceutical Research Company Profile

OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp., through its subsidiary, One World Cannabis Ltd., engages in the research and development of cannabis-based medical products. It develops cannabis-based medical products for the treatment of various conditions, including multiple myeloma, psoriasis, post-traumatic stress disorder, chronic pain, and fibromyalgia.

