Northland Securities Increases ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Price Target to $49.00

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its price objective upped by Northland Securities from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lowered shares of ShotSpotter from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

Shares of SSTI opened at $42.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $484.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.91, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. ShotSpotter has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.28.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.72 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that ShotSpotter will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other ShotSpotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $98,187.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $1,179,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,076,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,533 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 57,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,515,000 after purchasing an additional 84,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in ShotSpotter in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.