Great Panther Mining (GPR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Great Panther Mining to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:GPR opened at C$1.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$402.62 million and a P/E ratio of -9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99. Great Panther Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.32 and a 12-month high of C$1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.15.

In related news, Senior Officer Jim Zadra sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total transaction of C$35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$264,837.81.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

