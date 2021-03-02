Short Interest in Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Increases By 5,700.0%

Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 5,700.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of TNRG stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. Thunder Energies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.
Thunder Energies Company Profile
