Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleperformance currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of TLPFY stock opened at $177.17 on Friday. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $83.16 and a 52 week high of $179.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.10.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

