Raymond James Reiterates Strong-Buy Rating for Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB)

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$3.25 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CXB. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their target price on Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) to C$3.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

CXB opened at C$1.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$493.04 million and a P/E ratio of 8.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.07. Calibre Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

