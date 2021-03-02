Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

TNL opened at $59.50 on Monday. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $61.99.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $1,514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.