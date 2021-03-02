B. Riley Comments on Golar LNG Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Golar LNG in a research report issued on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $94.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.34 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Golar LNG stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 368.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

