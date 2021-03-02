HC Wainwright Increases MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Price Target to $7.00

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $5.48 on Friday. MediWound has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.12 million, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 94.63% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. Research analysts expect that MediWound will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the 4th quarter worth approximately $982,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MediWound by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in MediWound by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 337,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 82,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MediWound by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

