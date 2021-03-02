Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$29.00 at TD Securities

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$29.50 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research note on Monday, January 25th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$24.00 price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$28.35.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$27.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of C$10.27 and a 12 month high of C$30.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.28. The company has a market cap of C$20.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.3099999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -34.78%.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

