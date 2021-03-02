Brokers Offer Predictions for ProPetro Holding Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ProPetro in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ProPetro to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of PUMP opened at $12.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87. ProPetro has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 3.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ProPetro by 10,255.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ProPetro by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,746,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,197,000 after purchasing an additional 754,132 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth about $4,353,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth about $4,151,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth about $2,598,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

