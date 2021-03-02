Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for FTI Consulting, Inc. Reduced by Truist Securiti (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of FTI Consulting in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

NYSE FCN opened at $115.30 on Monday. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $144.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.44. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $626.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 61.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

