Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT.TO)’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT.TO) (TSE:DRT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:DRT opened at C$3.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.47. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.02 and a twelve month high of C$3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$263.36 million and a PE ratio of -17.98.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.