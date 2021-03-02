Head to Head Review: China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group (OTCMKTS:YYYH) & Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group (OTCMKTS:YYYH) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group and Travelzoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group N/A N/A N/A Travelzoo -21.74% -246.95% -11.55%

This is a summary of recent ratings for China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group and Travelzoo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Travelzoo 0 0 2 0 3.00

Travelzoo has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential downside of 21.44%. Given Travelzoo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Travelzoo is more favorable than China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group.

Volatility and Risk

China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travelzoo has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.6% of Travelzoo shares are held by institutional investors. 55.6% of Travelzoo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group and Travelzoo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Travelzoo $111.41 million 1.45 $4.16 million $0.34 42.12

Travelzoo has higher revenue and earnings than China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group.

Summary

Travelzoo beats China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group Company Profile

China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group Inc., a digital advertising technology company, develops and provides advertising software and service solutions in the United States. It operates an advertising technology platform, the MediaShift Monetization Platform, which deploys digital advertisements on WiFi networks at sign-in and while surfing the Internet through display ads and interstitial videos. Its target market comprises network providers offering Internet access to individual and business viewers; and Internet service providers, multiple system operators, and higher education venues with a fixed end-user base to airports, convention centers, hotels, coffee shops, and other venues. The company also operates EducationShift, which focuses on developments in journalism education and MetricShift, which provides content on metrics and analytics and measures impact through original reporting, aggregation, and audience engagement and community. The company sells its products and services directly, as well as through resellers. The company was formerly known as MediaShift, Inc. China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Oceanside, New York.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service. The company also operates the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; and Local Deals and Getaway listings, which allow its members to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, such as spas, hotels, and restaurants. It serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

