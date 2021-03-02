StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $172.44 Million

Analysts expect that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will report sales of $172.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $175.00 million and the lowest is $169.87 million. StarTek reported sales of $171.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $638.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $635.62 million to $641.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $673.40 million, with estimates ranging from $671.79 million to $675.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover StarTek.

Get StarTek alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StarTek in the third quarter worth $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of StarTek in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRT stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $335.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.27. StarTek has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StarTek (SRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.