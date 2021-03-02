StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $172.44 Million

Analysts expect that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will report sales of $172.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $175.00 million and the lowest is $169.87 million. StarTek reported sales of $171.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.
On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $638.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $635.62 million to $641.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $673.40 million, with estimates ranging from $671.79 million to $675.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover StarTek.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
Shares of SRT stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $335.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.27. StarTek has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.
StarTek Company Profile
StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.
