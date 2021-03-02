Comparing Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) & Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) and Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Westlake Chemical Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.01 million 14.51 -$7.53 million N/A N/A Westlake Chemical Partners $1.09 billion 0.76 $60.98 million $1.77 13.24

Westlake Chemical Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cyclo Therapeutics and Westlake Chemical Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Westlake Chemical Partners 0 2 1 0 2.33

Cyclo Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 190.02%. Westlake Chemical Partners has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.10%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than Westlake Chemical Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Westlake Chemical Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -903.35% -4,537.83% -278.21% Westlake Chemical Partners 6.41% 6.83% 4.68%

Risk and Volatility

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -1, suggesting that its share price is 200% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westlake Chemical Partners has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Westlake Chemical Partners beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. It has a collaboration with the Chattanooga Center for Neurologic Research. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis. Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

