Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Natus Medical Incorporated is a leading provider of healthcare products used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments such as hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and newborn care. Product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology, as well as newborn care products such as hearing screening systems, phototherapy devices for the treatment of newborn jaundice, head-cooling products for the treatment of brain injury in newborns, and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. “

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NTUS stock opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Natus Medical has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $28.64. The stock has a market cap of $874.81 million, a P/E ratio of -46.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natus Medical (NTUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.