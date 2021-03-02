Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Raised to C$62.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.25 to C$57.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of CAR.UN opened at C$52.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.28. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$36.40 and a 52-week high of C$61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.05 billion and a PE ratio of 9.56.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

