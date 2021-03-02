Advantage Oil & Gas’ (AAV) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$3.25 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to C$3.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.44.

AAV opened at C$2.57 on Friday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of C$0.98 and a twelve month high of C$2.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$483.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

