Paramount Resources (PRMRF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 3.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $9.37.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRMRF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Paramount Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from $8.75 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

