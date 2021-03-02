Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $318.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.79. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

