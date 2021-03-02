Daqo New Energy (DQ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Daqo New Energy to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DQ opened at $117.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 113.16 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.99 and a 200-day moving average of $54.89. Daqo New Energy has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Daqo New Energy from $40.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

