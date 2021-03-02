Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Monster Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.60.

MNST opened at $87.55 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $95.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.43. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

