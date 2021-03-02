SVB Leerink Cuts Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target to $40.00

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kura Oncology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.42.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 2.15.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). Analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,931,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,079,000 after purchasing an additional 547,852 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,731,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,044,000 after acquiring an additional 77,498 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 24.3% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,050,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,181,000 after acquiring an additional 205,500 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 929,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,351,000 after acquiring an additional 390,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

