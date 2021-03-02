People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $18.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised People’s United Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on People’s United Financial from $16.25 to $19.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Shares of PBCT opened at $18.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.80%.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,426,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374,649 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 315.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 220,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 167,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

