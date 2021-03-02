iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at B. Riley

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iCAD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ICAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iCAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. iCAD currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of iCAD stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $436.41 million, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.30. iCAD has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iCAD news, CFO R. Scott Areglado sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 151,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,665 shares of company stock worth $650,541 in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 621.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

