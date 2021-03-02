Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Short Interest Up 7,059.0% in February

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 279,200 shares, an increase of 7,059.0% from the January 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,011 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 28,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

NASDAQ PSCE opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

