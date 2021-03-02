GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a growth of 11,600.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,053,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GB Sciences stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. GB Sciences has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.13.

Get GB Sciences alerts:

About GB Sciences

GB Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of cannabinoid medicines in North America and Europe. Its intellectual property covers a range of conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs. The company was formerly known as Growblox Sciences, Inc and changed its name to GB Sciences, Inc in October 2016.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for GB Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.