GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a growth of 11,600.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,053,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GB Sciences stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. GB Sciences has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.13.
About GB Sciences
Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for GB Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.