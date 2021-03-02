Koppers Holdings Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Koppers in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

KOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barrington Research upped their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

KOP opened at $34.96 on Monday. Koppers has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $393.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.10 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Koppers by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Koppers by 4.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Koppers by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Koppers by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

