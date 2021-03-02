Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CSFB upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$110.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$124.25.

CM opened at C$118.66 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$67.52 and a 1-year high of C$119.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$113.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$106.94. The stock has a market cap of C$53.05 billion and a PE ratio of 14.44.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.66 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.05%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

