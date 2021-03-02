Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Increased by Analyst

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.50 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.46.

NYSE TD opened at $61.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.43. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $63.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 30,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

