Truist Securiti Comments on Range Resources Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Range Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

NYSE:RRC opened at $10.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,545,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $241,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197,745 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 17.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 3.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 90.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 391,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 185,720 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 16.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 297,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 41,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

