Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Gladstone Land in a report issued on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of LAND opened at $18.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $19.33.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.88%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAND. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,187,000 after buying an additional 222,644 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 211.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 225,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 153,157 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 131,105 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 115,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.