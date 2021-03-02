Analysts Issue Forecasts for Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Verisk Analytics in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

VRSK stock opened at $167.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

